CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.68. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 12,002 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

