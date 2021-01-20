Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €6.80 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €6.80 ($8.00) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.67 ($5.49).

CEC1 traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.75 ($6.76). The company had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.37. Ceconomy AG has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.51.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

