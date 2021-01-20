CEEK VR Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $167,164.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

