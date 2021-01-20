Celer Network Price Hits $0.0078 (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $41.13 million and $10.26 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00547820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03930215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013013 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.