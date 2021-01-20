Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q4 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 0.22-0.28 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.22-$0.28 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
