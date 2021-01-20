Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (CLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

Get Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) alerts:

CLS stock opened at C$10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$12.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.86.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.