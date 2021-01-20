Celeum Price Reaches $0.0015 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Celeum has a market cap of $7,825.68 and approximately $48.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celeum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celeum has traded down 65.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00119927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00258078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064653 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About Celeum

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 tokens. The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk

Celeum Token Trading

Celeum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.