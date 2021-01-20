Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) Trading 7.7% Higher

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $2.95. 348,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 166,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.78% of Cellect Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellect Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

