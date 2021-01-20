Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.60 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $409.85 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00006460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00119921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00259680 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064482 BTC.

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

