Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Up 40%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares were up 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 35,122,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 7,263,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $47.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

