Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 5.7%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.64 and last traded at $65.58. 1,727,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,363,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 936.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 5,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 679,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,498,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

