Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 5.7%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.64 and last traded at $65.58. 1,727,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,363,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.
The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 936.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.
In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 5,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 679,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,498,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.