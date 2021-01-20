CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.72

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 431797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after buying an additional 29,334,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,626 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 101.0% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 77.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,353,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,178 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

