Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Acquires 517 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($195.88).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Swagatam Mukerji bought 715 shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £221.65 ($289.59).

On Thursday, November 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 908 shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £227 ($296.58).

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Wednesday. Centaur Media Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.30.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

