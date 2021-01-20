Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

CPF opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $589.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.32.

CPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.