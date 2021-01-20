Centrality Price Reaches $0.0359 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Centrality has a market cap of $43.07 million and approximately $981,502.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.26 or 0.03891701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

