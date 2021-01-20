Centre Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after acquiring an additional 514,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.97. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.