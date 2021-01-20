Century Aluminum Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,589 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 431% compared to the average daily volume of 488 call options.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $156,295.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 188.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

CENX stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 19,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

