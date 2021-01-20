Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Trading Down 15.6%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares dropped 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 16,498,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,055,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

CRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $439.61 million, a PE ratio of -28.68, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.