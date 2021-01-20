Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.90. 1,909,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,778,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $217.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,577,533 shares of company stock worth $6,683,116. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerecor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

