CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.53.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CESDF remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,964. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.