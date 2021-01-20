Chainlink Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.62 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.62 billion and $3.42 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $21.48 or 0.00062060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,509,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

