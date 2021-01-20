Champion Iron (CHPRF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS: CHPRF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/15/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Champion Iron was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Champion Iron had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CHPRF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Champion Iron Limited has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

