Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Trading Up 14.7%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)’s share price shot up 14.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.47 and last traded at $4.30. 1,369,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,783,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $128.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. Analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charah Solutions stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

