Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.17

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.17 and last traded at $142.98, with a volume of 441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

