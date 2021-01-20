ChartEx One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,138.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. ChartEx has a market cap of $209,072.56 and $35,138.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00120440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00064256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,003.64 or 0.94279138 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

