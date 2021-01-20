ChatCoin Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $258,646.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,335.68 or 0.99939503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012806 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

