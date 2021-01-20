Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 5,977,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,242,469. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.