Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.87. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

