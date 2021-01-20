Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.75. Checkpoint Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 49,851 shares traded.

CKPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 27.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

