Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.75. Checkpoint Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 49,851 shares traded.
CKPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 27.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
