Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s stock price rose 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 1,545,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,229,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

CEMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

