Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,746,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4,049.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $115.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

