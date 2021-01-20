Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,777 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Chevron by 338.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

NYSE:CVX opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $115.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

