Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

