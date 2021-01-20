Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Up 12.7%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 1,358,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,596,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $571.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 799,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.