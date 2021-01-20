China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.12

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.64. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 8,643 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Distance Education by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

