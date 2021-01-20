China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Shares Down 10%

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) shares dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 71,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 25,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

About China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.