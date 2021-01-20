China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Trading Up 6.9%

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 102,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 234,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.74.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

