Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.35.

CMG stock opened at $1,429.48 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,453.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,372.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,270.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

