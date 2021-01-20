Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.00 and last traded at $131.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, CÃ©line, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Pink Shirtmaker, Berluti, Pucci, Rimowa, and Loro Piana brands; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, and Numanthia Termes brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brands.

