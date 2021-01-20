Chronologic (DAY) Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a market cap of $118,245.48 and $1.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00524549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.52 or 0.03834216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,378,833 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,953 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

