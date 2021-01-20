Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $217.97

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $217.97 and last traded at $217.29, with a volume of 1170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.27.

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.49.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

