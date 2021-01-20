Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $217.97

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $217.97 and last traded at $217.29, with a volume of 1170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.27.
Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.49.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.
In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
