CIBC Cuts AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$28.00

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th.

BOS traded down C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.11. 121,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.96. The firm has a market cap of C$487.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.59 and a 1 year high of C$26.67.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$216.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

