Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Cirrus Logic accounts for about 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Cirrus Logic worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $99.47. 7,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,282. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $101.67.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

