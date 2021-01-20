Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. 22,225,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,507,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

