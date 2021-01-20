Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,814 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Citigroup by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.34. 723,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,262,855. The company has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

