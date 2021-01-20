Citigroup Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Neutral

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.10.

CAT stock opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

