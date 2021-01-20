Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,354 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,661. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

