Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.
CFG stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.
In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.
