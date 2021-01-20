Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

CFG stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

