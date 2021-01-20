Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $51,721,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.