Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 59,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CVEO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. 23,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,514. Civeo has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.02.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Research analysts forecast that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $129,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $80,155.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 245,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,835.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.